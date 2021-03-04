The CDAO will host Advantage DoD 2024: Defense Data & AI Symposium on 20-22 FEB 2024, at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC.

This symposium will bring together government, industry, academia, and partner experts and enthusiasts in a three-day forum to exchange insights on data, analytics, and AI development and use in support of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) mission.

The sessions will cover the full scope of issues related to developing and implementing data, analytics, and AI in DoD, including the role of large language models (LLMs) and enablers like digital talent, acquisition, and cyber security. There will be sessions for everyone – from the most technical programmers to policy makers and human resources professionals.

The symposium will also feature a one-day classified session to go deeper into the technology and discuss adversarial capabilities.

Registration for the conference will open on October 15th.*

Click HERE to visit the conference website.

#ADOD24

*subject to change in the event of a government shutdown